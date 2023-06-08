It was an unconventional road to cohabitating, but Love Is Blind couple Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton have finally moved in together after two years of marriage.

"WE did it OUR way," Matt captioned a photo on Instagram, in which he leans on a kitchen countertop while Colleen strikes a goofy pose. Meanwhile, Colleen shared the same photo -- along with a few more in the carousel -- with the caption, "Honey I’m home 🖕"

The couple tied the knot during the season three finale of Love Is Blind on Netflix in 2021.

Last month, Colleen appeared on an episode of fellow Love Is Blind alums Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee's podcast, Out of the Pods, where she explained why she and her husband had yet to officially live together.

"Me and Matt are going to move in together in the next two weeks. We don't have the finances to buy, by any means, but we're going to rent in Dallas and then that gives us time to really find the perfect home for what works for us," Colleen shared.

She added that while they haven't technically shared the same address for the past two years, they have been together constantly.

"We practically live together already. He basically stays at my place because it's closer to work," Colleen explained. "I don't think he's gone to his place once in the past month. So I'm excited to live with him outside of a studio. I mean, if I can live with this man in a studio, then I can live with him wherever because I can't get away from him in these four walls."

Colleen added that while finances did play into their decision not to move in together directly after their 2021 wedding, it wasn't the only reason the couple decided not to share an address.

"To kind of adapt to now living with someone, it takes a while," she noted. "It takes a second, and both of us didn't want to rush changing that, all of the sudden expediting that for other people."

