Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl are reflecting on their short-lived marriage after the pair tied the knot on season 2 of Love Is Blind.

The Netflix stars filed for divorce in August 2022 after one year of marriage. Despite their messy back and forth in the months following the divorce filing, the exes recently reunited for a two-part episode of Nick's podcast, Eyes Wide Open, to discuss the negative impact the show had on their respective mental health and what led to their divorce.

The former pair, who have been candid about allegedly not being provided mental health support while they struggled on the show, said that once they filmed their wedding, the entire Netflix production disappeared, leaving them alone.

"I was lost with you, I was lost with myself," Danielle admitted to her ex.

"Neither of us, separate or together should have been in that environment where we weren't supported," Nick added. "I really do think... sometimes I think things might have been different if we had some support and we weren't in such a hostile environment."

Noting that their lives together felt "next to impossible at times," Nick shared that while they had "turbulence," the couple also had "some of the best times in the world."

In their lives off-camera, Nick said that he and Danielle "tried so hard to duplicate the things that worked for us."

Danielle said that they chose to get married "at the worst possible mental space" she'd been in.

"I didn't know how to deal with myself, let alone expect someone else to know how to navigate that with me," she admitted.

Then in August 2022, TMZ broke the news that Danielle had filed for divorce.

"Doing that in the public eye was the hardest thing I've ever done in my entire life, and I'm still reeling from it to this day," Nick shared. "I got the paperwork and I was processing it, for lack of a better word. Then TMZ leaks it a few days later... I hadn't told my family yet... That day was one of the worst days of my entire life."

As for where they stand today, Nick said that the split is "still a loss" that he feels.

"We're going to be connected forever, whether we decide we want to be or not," he said.

"Yes, we still love each other. It doesn't go away," Danielle agreed.

In April, Danielle spoke to ET about the impact the show had on her mental health and her relationship with Nick.

"The aftermath of experiencing this doesn't go away quickly. I mean, the first month, I couldn't even leave the house. It is hard. So it's gonna take me a while to feel myself again," she told ET. "I felt like a shell. I didn't feel like a human being. I wanted to dig myself in a hole and not come out of it... I was not myself. I wasn't OK. After the show was released, it just amplified all that."

Danielle also spoke about her split from Nick and his support of her since their divorce.

"You know, we just weren't compatible, which is fine, and the fact that now that we are divorced, but we're still speaking out about the same exact topic, having the same exact goal, you know, makes me so proud of him and it means the world to me," she said at the time.

Both parts of Nick and Danielle's episode of Eyes Wide Open are available now, while all four seasons of Love Is Blind are streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Calls Out Nick Thompson Over 'Messy' Divorce This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Love Is Blind': Danielle and Nick Talk Drunken Post-Divorce Reunion

'Love Is Blind' Exes Danielle and Nick Reunite for Mental Health Talk

'Love Is Blind': Danielle Shares 'Regrets' About Divorce From Nick

Related Gallery