Former spouses Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have reunited as they continue to speak out about their alleged treatment on Love Is Blind. Danielle and Nick met in the pods on season 2 of Love Is Blind and went on to get married on the show.

But in August 2022 the pair announced they were divorcing after less than two years of marriage. Their at-times messy split played out on social media, but on Thursday, they reunited via Zoom for a discussion on Nick's Eyes Wide Open podcast about their time on the show and their mental health in the years since.

"Nick and I got together to discuss our experience pre show, during show and post show," Danielle shared, posting a clip of the talk to her Instagram. "It is an emotional conversation that we are excited to share with you."

Nick commented on his ex's post, writing, "Such a powerful message in the caption. And ❤️❤️❤️❤️ to you for normalizing these feelings."

Nick posted his own clip to his page, writing, "In this episode, we kick off with our reconnection story after not speaking for months and how it felt to be associated together again in the media after whistleblowing about our treatment during production."

Danielle commented on the post, "Proud of us❤️"

Last month, Danielle spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her alleged treatment by Netflix and Kinetic Content, saying she was not offered medical or psychiatric assistance during her time filming despite expressing anxiety struggles and suicidal ideations.

"When I was experiencing some medical stuff in the pods, there were no doctors. When I was experiencing mental health issues, there were no therapists," she claimed. "You kind of just had to rely on your producers to make you feel better."

Of the impacts filming the show had on both her and Nick, Danielle told ET, "It impacted both of us, and he did his best. It takes a lot of patience from both sides. But I was really glad to have him by my side during that whole period."

Prior to meeting up for the podcast collaboration, Danielle expressed her support for her ex after he too spoke out about the show's alleged treatment.

"You know, we just weren't compatible, which is fine, and the fact that now that we are divorced, but we're still speaking out about the same exact topic, having the same exact goal, you know, makes me so proud of him and it means the world to me," she told ET of Nick.

The former couple's episode of the Eyes Wide Open podcast will drop May 30.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

