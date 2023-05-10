'Love Is Blind': Danielle Ruhl Shares 'Regrets' About Nick Thompson Divorce Amid Apparent Reconciliation
Danielle Ruhl is living and learning. The Love Is Blind star opens up about her "biggest regrets" regarding her divorce from Nick Thompson, as the former flames appear to have reunited in a cuddled-up selfie shared to social media over the weekend.
In an interview on the May 8 episode of the Intimate Knowledge With Meghan King podcast, Ruhl shares that she had offered Thompson "a sincere apology" regarding her public behavior during their split.
The pair were engaged and married during the Netflix reality show's second season, which aired in 2022. Ruhl filed for divorce less than a year later, in August 2022, and the contentious exesbegan to feud on social media.
"I am going to be incredibly transparent about how immature I acted right after the divorce in terms of like, some of the things I was posting on social media," Ruhl now says. "It's one of my biggest regrets."
She adds that the breakup was especially difficult on her due to the fact that they made the decision to end their marriage in a conversation over text message.
"The fact that the last time I saw him was Lollapalooza, there's no real closure there," she says. "And the way that I acted right after the divorce, I was kind of a looney tune because [of] not having closure. Not being able to have a conversation, just getting divorced publicly without even being able to talk to him, I didn't act the best."
She admits that "I still think that there's love there" between them, but "there's hate there, too."
Just weeks ago, after Ruhl opened up her mental health struggles, both Ruhl and Thompson spoke out to advocate for improved treatment of reality stars during production. Those remarks, Ruhl now says, served as a jumping off point for their reconnection.
"I think that the ball is in his court," she says. "I'm going to respect his boundaries right now and wait to see until he's ready to have a conversation."
In the podcast's episode description, a note reads, "As a result of this interview, Nick and Danielle have reunited."
On Sunday, Ruhl appeared to confirm as much in a selfie posted to her Instagram Story. In the shot, Ruhl and Thompson are snuggled up together. She captioned the pic, "Sup."
