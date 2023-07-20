Bartise Bowden is going in with the hard launch! The season 3 star of Netflix's hit dating show, Love Is Blind, revealed the identity of his girlfriend in an Instagram video this week.

Posting a video with his new love, Cait Vanderberry, and tagging her in the montage clip, in which the pair celebrated the reality star's 28th birthday in Dallas, Texas.

"Huge shoutout to @urby Dallas for hosting me and @coolbeanscait_ for my bday weekend! We had a blast celebrating and can’t wait for our next adventure!" Bartise captioned the video.

The couple enjoyed a romantic getaway complete with a fancy dinner and an at-home birthday cake celebration.

Prior to Bartise's post, Cait also shared photos from their dinner, where she rocked an orange dress and heels and the birthday boy wore a pink button-down shirt and white pants.

Bartise met and got engaged to Nancy Rodriguez on season 3 of Love Is Blind. Ultimately, he said no at the altar, ending their romance. Nancy has not gone public with any relationships since the show wrapped filming.

After filming Love Is Blind, Bartisethen competed on the first season of Perfect Match.

Back in May, Bartise revealed that he is currently in a relationship, posting a Boomerang with his girlfriend without naming her.

When a fan asked if he was "looking to settle down," Bartise replied, "Even though we lose balance sometimes, I'm very settled down with my gf."

The romance comes after Bartise welcomed a baby boy named Hayden with a mystery woman. Bartise previously shared that he was keeping the identity of the mother of his child private at her request.

"I want to share [my son's] life because I'm so proud of him, and I'm so proud of his mother. I'm so proud of the relationship that we all have, the three of us together, even though we're not dating," Bartise previously explained on the Talk'R podcast. "We're friends. I say this all the time, 'We're single parenting and co-parenting all the time.' I'll hang out with my son alone. I hang out with his mom alone. We'll hang out the three of us together. I'll hang out with her family. We're very involved together and separately, which is beautiful and I wouldn't want it any other way given our circumstances."

All seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Not Fired From ‘Love Is Blind’ Hosting Jobs Despite Petition (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Details His Relationship With Son's Mom

Chrishell Stause Shades 'Love Is Blind' Alum Bartise Bowden

'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Bowden Reveals He's a Father

Related Gallery