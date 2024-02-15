'The Umbrella Academy' Fourth and Final Season Premiere Date Revealed

The Umbrella Academy is graduating after four seasons and fans finally know when.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that the fourth and final season of the beloved comic book adaptation series will premiere on the streaming platform on Aug. 8, more than two years after season 3 premiered in June 2022.

On Instagram, star Emmy Raver-Lampman, who has portrayed Allison Hargreeves -- a member of The Umbrella Academy who holds the power of persuasion -- posted a roundup of the individual character posters for her own role and those of her character's brothers, sister and father.

"Hello, goodbye," the Hamilton alum wrote in her post, which she added Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now" to.

The cast also includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Justin H. Min and Ritu Arya.

In 2023, ET also exclusively confirmed that Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman would both board the series for the upcoming season. Talking with ET from the Party Down season 3 premiere in February 2023, Mullally confirmed that she and her real-life husband would be playing "a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene, who are college professors."

The Umbrella Academy premiered on Netflix in 2019 and quickly became an internet sensation as fans fell in love with the quirky and mismatched Hargreeves siblings, each with their own unique power or ability.

The series is based on the homonymous comic book run which follows a group of individuals who are born randomly one day after their mothers suddenly exhibited symptoms of pregnancy out of the blue. Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), fascinated by the unexplained births, adopts a handful of the children from around the world and studies them throughout their lives, thus forming the Hargreeves family, aka the students of The Umbrella Academy.

