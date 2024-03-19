Jax Taylor is bringing Kristen Doute to tears -- and not in a good way. On the series premiere of The Valley on Tuesday, fans dove back into the world of the Vanderpump Rules alums and all the drama that is still going on in lives.

First, fans met Kristen and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, and she explained how their love story got started.

"Two weeks after my s**ty breakup, I attended a wedding. Luke was one of the groomsmen," Kristen said in a confessional. "I thought, 'He's sweet, he's kind, he's funny.' And then we had sex behind a tent, and the rest is history."

As for where they're heading, that's towards starting a family, if Kristen has anything to say about it.

"Watching all of my friends over the past few years get married, have babies, grow their families," she said. "S**t, I'm the oldest girl in this group. When's my time?"

Kristen's want for kids is complicated by the fact that Luke lives in Colorado full-time, something he decided to try to remedy by moving to Los Angeles for the summer.

As for the group's feelings about her beau, Zack Wickham described him as "way better" than Kristen's exes, while Jasmine Goode noted that he's "kind of vanilla but nice."

When it comes over the couple's readiness for kids, Jesse Lally said she thinks Kristen "would make a great mother," while Jax questioned if she was jumping into motherhood "for the right reasons."

"She was trying to get pregnant a week before she broke up with Alex," Jax said of Kristen's ex. "I want to give the guy the benefit of the doubt, I just, I feel like there's going to be an I told you so moment."

Jax wasn't shy about his point of view, later saying, "I just think she needs to really think about it, really make sure she's ready. And maybe pick a guy that's going to stay in L.A."

Casey Durkin/Bravo

It all came to a head at a party hosted by Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, when he told Brock Davies and Jesse, "I don't think Kristen's ready to bring a child into this world yet. They haven't even talked about parenting, important things like where we're going to live, how we're going to parent."

Kristen herself entered the conversation shortly thereafter, and Jax confessed that he wanted to be sure she was ready to be a mom before she got pregnant.

"Jax, were you ready?" she asked. "Who are you to say if I'm ready or what kind of mom I would be? I've been mentally there for a very long time."

While Kristen insisted that she didn't want a baby with her ex, Jax fired back, saying, "You were at my house telling Alex to f**king come inside you. I was standing right there! And then a week later, you guys broke up."

"Just because I don't tell you all the ins and outs of my personal relationship with my boyfriend doesn't mean that we don't have these conversations," she responded. "My feelings are hurt because you say we're like brother and sister, we're like family."

"If I didn't care about you, I'd be like, 'Go ahead, have fun, have kids!'" Jax replied. "You want the tough love. That's what you want from your friends. If you guys broke up, what would happen then? Did you think you were going to break up with the last five guys that you dated?"

Kristen pleaded with Jax to "support me and be my friend" before breaking down in tears in a confessional, saying, "Here's the changed Jax Taylor. The one who gets to give me life advice about how I need to grow up."

The Valley airs Tuesdays on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT: