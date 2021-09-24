'The View': Two Co-Hosts Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Interview With Vice President Kamala Harris
Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The co-hosts of The View found out about their positive test result while on-air Friday, immediately ahead of their interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.
During Friday's episode of the morning show, a producer off-camera addressed the women and said, "I need the two of you to step off for a second."
After the women exited the stage, Joy Behar said they'd share the reason for the departure "in a couple of minutes." Behar next began to introduce Harris, before she was stopped by someone off-camera.
"OK," Behar said. "Shall we dance? Let's do a tap dance."
When the show returned from a commercial break, Behar explained, "Since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is, Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID."
"No matter how hard we try, these things happen," she continued. "They probably have a breakthrough case and they'll be OK, I'm sure, because they're both vaccinated up the wazoo. You know, a lot of vaccines."
Harris did end up appearing on the morning show, albeit virtually. While speaking to Behar and Sara Haines, the vice president addressed Hostin and Navarro's breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
"Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really does also speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference," Harris said. "Because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse."
Navarro retweeted Harris' statement.
