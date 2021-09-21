Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for COVID-19, Shuts Down Filming to Quarantine With Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa has tested positive for COVID-19. The 40-year-old HGTV star's rep confirmed the news to ET, noting that El Moussa "has had no symptoms" of the virus, for which both he and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, are fully vaccinated.
Following his positive test result, El Moussa's rep said "he has since been doing his part to stay safe and get well by quarantining with his fiancée," whose tests "all came back negative."
Both El Moussa and Young, his rep said, are tested "multiple times a week for filming purposes." El Moussa stars on HGTV's Flipping 101, while Young appears on Netflix's Selling Sunset.
Amid El Moussa's routine testing, he "had many negative tests last week and one positive," his rep said.
"Out of an abundance of caution, production immediately postponed filming and the couple has taken all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe," El Moussa's rep added. "Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won’t be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete."
The positive test comes during a busy time for the couple, who is gearing up to tie the knot.
"I just cannot wait to marry this man! It's gonna be a beautiful wedding and it is coming up," Young told ET's Matt Cohen earlier this month. "We're getting close."
