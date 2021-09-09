Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are ready to walk down the aisle!

But first, ET was exclusively with the soon-to-be husband and wife at their PETA bridal shower, where Heather unveiled her new pro-vegan ad, teased their upcoming nuptials, and revealed that all her Selling Sunset co-stars are part of her wedding, except one!

"I just cannot wait to marry this man! It's gonna be a beautiful wedding and it is coming up," Heather told ET's Matt Cohen at the celebration. "We're getting close. We're not doing a traditional wedding. We actually don't have a wedding party, but I do have a maid of honor, who's my sister. And then his best friend from when he was four years old is his best man. The kids, they're gonna be definitely a part of the wedding."

"Me and Bray, matching tuxedos," Tarek quipped about his and his son, Brayden's, attire. "Sorry, honey."

The couple got engaged in July 2020. After a couple of hiccups along the way, their special day is just right around the corner. "We changed our wedding venue and planner," Heather noted. "Honestly, it was meant to be. It was how we are supposed to do it because everything is just back on track."

The pair will be surrounded by their closest friends, family and co-stars, with Heather sharing who from her Netflix reality show made the cut.

"Well, they're all invited except for one person. I think you guys can imagine who is not invited," she teasingly said, referring to Christine Quinn. The two have a history after Christine accused Heather and Tarek of constantly calling the paparazzi so they could get more exposure. "But everyone is a part of it and they were all at my bridal shower. We had a beautiful day, and they're all gonna be at the bachelor/bachelorette party too, and the wedding."

Two people for sure attending are Chrishell Stause and Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim. The two are currently dating, and Heather even thinks they will be the next ones to walk down the aisle.

"I am just so excited for them. I think they are going to get married," she expressed, with Tarek noting that he "called" their relationship "a month before it came out."

"We were all in Vegas together and I saw those two walking together and talking to each other and I told her, I said, 'I think they are together,'" the Flip or Flop star recalled.

Heather's PETA bridal shower, meanwhile, was very near and dear to her heart. The real estate agent has been a vegan for 11 years, and as part of her shower at a sanctuary for rescued animals, she unveiled her new ad for PETA, where she's rocking a cauliflower gown.

"It's so special. This has been a dream of mine to have worked with PETA and to bring awareness to the animals. So this is such a magical day for us," she said, with the groom adding, "I've been with Heather for over two years now and this girl is obsessed with animals. She cares about animals, she loves animals."

The couple will include vegan options for their wedding day menu, as well as have a vegan, gluten-free cake. "It's so good," Heather shared, adding, "No one knows the difference."

Meanwhile, as the wedding inches closer, Heather also had another bridal shower with her closest friends and family. She shared stunning photos from the celebration on her Instagram.

She and Tarek are also getting ready to have their co-ed bachelor and bachelorette party in the coming weeks.

"I'm having a wild one, but it's gonna be with her so it might be a little different type of wild than you think so," Tarek shared, adding that the co-ed celebration was his idea.

When jokingly asked what kind of animals are going to be at the bachelor party, Heather quipped, "All his friends."

"Party animals," Tarek chimed in, with the bride-to-be jokingly adding, "All his friends are animals. It's gonna be a really big, fun bachelorette party and it's gonna be a lot of fun."

And on Thursday, Heather shared a photo of the two "standing in the exact place" where they will have their first dance as husband and wife.

"I can’t wait to marry you @therealtarekelmoussa. ❤️& the only thing I’ll say to you all is… it’s happening soon," she wrote alongside the snap.

