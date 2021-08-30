Heather Rae Young's special day is approaching! Ahead of her wedding to Tarek El Moussa, the Selling Sunset star celebrated her bridal shower -- and yes, her Selling Sunset co-stars were there.

Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith and Maya Vander were all in attendance, as well as new cast member Emma Hernan and Brett Oppenheim's girlfriend, Tina Louise.

The group gathered alongside Young's other friends and family at Fig & Olive in Newport Beach, California, to celebrate the bride to be.

"First photo describes my mood for the entire day 😊🥂🥰🤍," Young wrote on Instagram on Sunday.



"I am so beyond blessed to have been showered with so much love at my bridal shower and to have shared this day with my closet friends and family. 🤍," she continued. "I couldn’t have asked for a better day and thank you @therealtarekelmoussa for surprising me with the most beautiful bracelet I’ve ever seen. So many blessings- grateful is an understatement 🙏🏻 Now I just can’t wait for our big day !!! #flippingherlastname 🥰."

As Fitzgerald teased, it'll be "just a few more months" before Young and El Moussa finally wed.

The couple recently shared that they made some big changes to their wedding.

"Yesterday @heatherraeyoung and I got our first sneak peak of what our wedding will look like… and of course I was looking at all the details and all the designs but really all I could think was how lucky I am to be marrying the love of my life. 🙏," El Moussa wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "Heather shared a little bit of the backstory on her post yesterday but basically when we first started wedding planning, I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off. At that point we had already decided on the wedding location and sent out our save the dates but it’s not official until it’s official 🤷🏻‍♂️ and I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so… we decided to switch everything up 😂."

The two not only went in a different direction, they also went with a different wedding planner and chose a whole new location.

"We went in a different direction with the wedding planner and we both fell in love with a different location. Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot. Now being able to see everything come together yesterday was honestly amazing," El Moussa gushed. "Heather and I have always been on the same page about the wedding since day one- we want it to be a really fun celebration but we also want it to be special and a celebration about us spending the rest of our lives with each other and as a family. There’s nothing more important than her and our family and we can’t wait for the day to reflect and celebrate that. Ready to #fliphername !!🙏♥️."

See more on the couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Heather Rae Young Throws Fiance Tarek El Moussa a Surprise 40th Birthday Party This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Heather Rae Young Throws Surprise Birthday Party for Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa Reveals Why He Changed His Wedding Plans

Heather Rae Young Celebrates 1 Year Being Engaged to Tarek El Moussa

Related Gallery