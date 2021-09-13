Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa celebrated their upcoming wedding by having a joint bachelor/bachelorette party over the weekend. The HGTV star and his bride-to-be were joined by friends and family in Palm Springs, where they threw an '80s-themed pool party, spent time at the spa and basked in love ahead of their big day.

The Selling Sunset realtor shared some fun moments from their '80s party, including several snaps alongside her reality TV co-stars in their brightly colored bikinis.

"80’s baby!! 🎀🥳💿🥂Cheers to most fun, love filled weekend. Having the time of our lives with our people and my person, @therealtarekelmoussa 🤍 #desertsprings," Young captioned the post.

Young posted more BTS moments from their weekend of love and partying on Instagram over the weekend. In the slideshow, Young and El Moussa are seen smooching, spending time with their crew and enjoying a big bachelor/bachelorette meal where the bride-to-be wore a wedding-like dress in anticipation of their upcoming nuptials.

"The most magical Bach & Bach weekend 🥂🤍💫We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend and honestly there wasn’t a moment that went by where I didn’t feel so lucky to be at such a beautiful hotel celebrating mine and Tarek’s love with all our closest friends," Young wrote. "Having a joint bachelor and bachelorette weekend made it the most fun and special time and a big big thank you to @elmoussa_angel and @troy.joshua for taking the time to plan everything out 🥰 It was a weekend for the books and to have our closest friends fly and drive out to celebrate our love meant the world to us. ❤️ Next stop… our wedding !! #flippingherlastname #desertsprings."

El Mousa shared some photos of his own from their big, joint bachelor/bachelorette weekend, that he called, "the best weekend with the best people."

"The best weekend spent with the best people. ♥️🙏," El Moussa said before thanking his family and friends for organizing the event. "THANK YOU to my sister @elmoussa_angel and @troy.joshua for planning the most special weekend and a huge thank you to @desertsprings for having us. Every single thing was perfect, from the 80’s theme pool party at the cabanas to the private dinner to the spa day, and even just our room was perfect. Couldn’t have asked for a better weekend and lucky to have close friends that feel like family to us. 🙏"

El Moussa ended the post by encouraging anyone considering having a joint bachelor and bachelorette party to "DO IT."

He also shared a sweet toast on his Instagram Story, where he and Young raised a glass to their friends and family for making their weekend so special.

Late last month, Young celebrated her bridal shower alongside the ladies of Selling Sunset. Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith and Maya Vander were all in attendance, as well as new cast member Emma Hernan and Brett Oppenheim's girlfriend, Tina Louise.

The group gathered alongside Young's other friends and family at Fig & Olive in Newport Beach, California, to celebrate the bride-to-be.

The couple got engaged in July 2020. After a couple of hiccups along the way, their special day is just right around the corner. "We changed our wedding venue and planner," Young told ET last week. "Honestly, it was meant to be. It was how we are supposed to do it because everything is just back on track."

The pair will be surrounded by their closest friends, family and co-stars, with Young sharing who from her Netflix reality show made the cut.

"Well, they're all invited except for one person. I think you guys can imagine who is not invited," she teasingly said, referring to Christine Quinn. The two have a history after Quinn accused Young and El Moussa of constantly calling the paparazzi so they could get more exposure. "But everyone is a part of it and they were all at my bridal shower. We had a beautiful day, and they're all gonna be at the bachelor/bachelorette party too, and the wedding."

On Thursday, ahead of their Palm Springs weekend, Young shared a photo of the two "standing in the exact place" where they will have their first dance as husband and wife.

"I can’t wait to marry you @therealtarekelmoussa. ❤️& the only thing I’ll say to you all is… it’s happening soon," she wrote alongside the snap.

Heather Rae Young Throws Fiance Tarek El Moussa a Surprise 40th Birthday Party



