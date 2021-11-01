'The Voice': Ariana Grande Makes Fun of Her Own Songwriting

Ariana Grande may be a "Dangerous Woman," but she's not someone who can't poke fun at herself!

The first-time Voice coach was joined by Ed Sheeran on Monday's episode as they offered advice to the final Team Ariana pairing in the season 21 Knockouts: Manny Keith vs. Jim and Sasha Allen.

After Jim and Sasha finished running through their dynamic performance of "Home" by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Sasha had to take a minute to gush to Ed about how big a fan he is of the "Perfect" singer.

"You are like, top two songwriting inspirations," he told the pop star. "Like, the reason I started writing songs."

While Ed graciously accepted the praise, his coach joked about being annoyed that she wasn't included in the compliment.

"I'm a bit offended that 'Booooooy, you got me walking side to side' didn't earn me a spot as top lyricist," Ari teased, referencing her risque 2016 single with Nicki Minaj.

However, Ari didn't hold it against the father-son duo when it came to their Knockout performance. She picked Jim and Sasha as the winners, moving them to next week's live shows, and praising their vocal blend and "brilliant" performance.

"What they do is so special, and it's just so infectious, energetically," she raved. "I think everybody's gonna fall in love with them."

As the Knockouts wrap up and The Voice heads to the live shows, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more in the video below.

