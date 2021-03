Adam Levine departed The Voice after season 16, but his best frenemy, Blake Shelton, still remembers their time together!

During the final night of the season 20 Blind Auditions on Monday, singer and pianist Keegan Ferrell impresses the coaches with his performance of a beloved Maroon 5 track, "She Will Be Loved." Only Blake and Kelly Clarkson have open spots left on their teams, and when both turn their chairs, Blake pulls out the big guns to win Keegan over!

"I happen to be buddies with the guy that wrote and sang that song," Blake notes, jokingly pointing out that Kelly now occupies Adam's old chair. "I'm not saying that Kelly got Adam fired, but he's gone and she's sitting there."

"I would love to be that powerful!" Kelly replies. "Ok, fine, I'll be Khaleesi."

"This network stands for Nothing But Clarkson," Blake teases. But does his ploy work? Check out the audition below and tune in Monday night to see who Keegan picks.

As The Voice kicked off its 20th season, celebrating 10 years on the air, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there's still something thrilling about the show's "captivating" blind audition process that fans love to watch.

"It's all about the talent and not the aesthetic, right off the bat," Kelly explained. "It's a really interesting thing to just hear something and be moved by it and turn around and go, 'What?!'"

In fact, the performer and talk show host shared that the Blinds for season 20 "were my favorite Blinds to shoot. Like, it was so much fun. I literally kept coming home, thinking on my drive home, 'I can't believe I get paid to just go and hang out and it's really fun.'" "We're so fortunate we get to do what we love to do and we're so fortunate that we have art as such as an outlet for us creatively and emotionally," John said, also sharing his gratitude for the crew that makes their production a possibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's not just a job, because we actually enjoy doing it. It's fun to be around our coworkers and we get to make music with people who have dreams and are inspired and that's exciting."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET. See more from the season in the video below!

