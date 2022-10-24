TV

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Jealous as Gwen Stefani Raves About a Singer's Style

By Meredith B. Kile‍
Blake Shelton was seeing green during Monday's Battle Rounds on The Voice!

The Cowboy had his hands full with some impressive performances from Team Blake, but don't think he didn't notice wife Gwen Stefani gushing over Team Legend singer David Andrew following his impressive performance alongside Kim Cruse. 

"David, you know I wanted you bad," Gwen gushed. "I fought for you, I turned for you, your voice is so pretty."

"Oh my god, Blake!" Camila teased, while Blake jokingly made some jealous eyes at his wife and exclaimed, "Whoa!"

"I'm saying, he's got style!" Gwen continued. "You deserve to have the hype that we're all giving you, 'cause it was so good!

Ultimately, the praise was just good fun, as John declared Kim the winner of the battle, but Blake was undeterred. In fact, in a sweet aside during the show, he was also seen telling Gwen how pretty she looked. No trouble in paradise here!

When ET spoke with The Voice coaches ahead of season 22, Gwen admitted that, despite the competition, she was having a great time being back on set with her hubby. "It's just pretty fun," she admitted, referencing one of the pair's duets as she added, "Like, 'Happy Anywhere,' you know what I'm saying?"

But while Blake claimed that he's "more competitive" and strategic with Gwen back, John joked that having his wife on set is the country star's "kryptonite."

"She takes the edge off him just a little bit," he explained. "She is his weakness."

As for Blake, he was playing it cool and praising the "unbelievable" level of talent that singers always bring to The Voice.

"The reason there is four coaches on The Voice is because it takes three people to go against me," he teased.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

