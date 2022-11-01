The three-way Knockouts are here on The Voice -- and the competition is heating up!

Blake Shelton had a tough call on his hands during Tuesday's episode as he was faced with a talented trio of Team Blake singers vying for one spot in the live rounds.

Jay Allen impressed with his cover of Matt Stell's "Prayed for You," but got overly emotional when he saw his fiancée in the crowd. Kate Kalvach wowed all four of the coaches with her rendition of Justin Bieber's "Anyone," but Blake made an unexpected call and chose Bryce Leatherwood as the winner of the Knockout,

"I've been doing this a long time, this show," Blake said as he made his choice. "It's not that often I get to play a hand like this, but I'm gonna roll the dice right now."

Ultimately, the country star knew that Bryce was a good fit for Team Blake because, "He's the real deal. He's as country as they get, and I know exactly how to work with that guy."

That left Kate available to steal, and both John Legend and Camila Cabello were champing at the bit to land the singer to their team.

John made the magnanimous announcement that he was just glad that Kate would be singing in the live rounds either way, while Camila went straight for the gut -- bringing up the fact that she turned for Kate during her Blind Audition, getting emotional about her reaction to the talented performer's voice and even offering her hand in marriage if she'd agree to join her team.

Ultimately, the more aggressive strategy paid off and Kate chose to join Team Camila for the season 22 live shows!

ET recently caught up with Voice host Carson Daly during the Today show's Halloween celebrations, who opened up about how "bummed" he is that Blake will be departing the show following the current season. The pair are the only two original Voice talents remaining from the first season and the only two who have participated in every season of the singing competition show.

"I hate it," Daly admitted. "He and I obviously developed a great friendship at The Voice. I'm bummed, but I get it."

"When we started the show, we had no idea that it would be this successful," he continued. "We're on twice a year, it's a lot of work. We're lucky to have had him for so long, because most musicians need to tour. He's got business things, we've got another show, Barmageddon, that we did together. So there's a lot going on for him."

Still, Daly admitted that doing the show without Blake "won't be the same."

"I don't know who I'm gonna eat my meals with now," he joked. "I'm just gonna have to get a cardboard cutout."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

