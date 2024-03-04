Native Hawaiian singer Kamalei Kawa'a brought an impressive voice and powerful message to his blind audition on the 25th season of The Voice.

The singer took the stage during Monday's episode to perform "Redemption Song" by Bob Marley and The Wailers, which impressed all four coaches -- Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay -- and earned chair turns from Chance and Reba.

"That song touched my heart," Reba marveled. "I knew that I've heard it before, but not like you sang it."

But it was Chance who seemed to be truly moved by the performance, and even more so as he discussed the song choice with Kamalei.

"[That performance] brought something out of me," the rapper shared. "It's a very radical song, and it means a lot to all oppressed peoples around the world."

"I think having you on here, representing Pacific Islanders, indigenous people, Hawaiians, people around the world, I think it's really important for the show to have," he added.

Agreed Kamalei, "That's the goal of me being here, is to represent all native people... I get emotional talking about it... It's up to us to move forward and emancipate yourselves."

Ultimately, the singer said he was appreciative of both coaches who turned for him, but couldn't deny the connection he shared with Chance -- and joined his team!

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business, but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance the Rapper makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: