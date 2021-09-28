An incredible four-chair turn had the Voice coaches all up in their feelings!

Kentucky-based mother of two Holly Forbes took the stage for the final performance of the night during Monday's Blind Auditions and blew the coaches away with her rendition of Elton John's "Rocket Man."

A visibly emotional Ariana Grande finally hit her block button in time to keep John Legend out of the running, but all four coaches had to celebrate Holly, who admitted she was "a crier" as the emotional moment washed over her.

"So am I, come to Team Kelly!" Kelly Clarkson offered.

"That was so incredible," Ariana said, praising Holly's performance with tears in her eyes. "I am, like, choked up, beyond. Every single second of it was so emotionally charged. I respect and admire and would love to work with you."

Despite being blocked, John offered his congratulations to Holly for her impressive performance. "We don't have a lot of four-chair turns on this show, it's a special club to be in," he shared.

"Just remember that Ariana stole the opportunity of working with John Legend from you," Kelly chimed in.

"What happened to allies?" Ariana replied, but Kelly had to do everything she could to try and woo Holly away from Ariana because, as it turns out, Holly's daughter, Violet, is a massive Arianator.

"She's great, I get it," Kelly said of her fellow coach. "I know that there's a slim chance [for me], because if my baby girl liked her, I'd probably go with her too, because I do everything my daughter loves, but, Violet, I'm really cool, too!"

Having turned on Ariana after their feud earlier in the episode, Blake Shelton of course offered his two cents as well. "I'll just remind you that some children love too much sugar, or some kids maybe like playing with fire," he teased. "It's not necessarily the best thing."

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, and on Tuesday, Holly returned to announce which team she would be joining. Despite her daughter's wishes, the singer shared that she "grew up listening to Kelly Clarkson," and shocked the coaches panel by joining Team Kelly!

"The cool thing about Holly is she has a little edge to her vocal," Kelly said as she celebrated with her newest team member. "I feel like we're gonna be a really good team together."

"I used my block on John, because he provoked me," Ariana reflected after losing out on Holly. "But in hindsight, I really wished I had used it on Kelly Clarkson."

ET spoke with the Voice coaches during their season 21 press conference ahead of the premiere, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

Blake Shelton Reacts to Rumors Ariana Grande Is Replacing Him on 'The Voice' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Blake Shelton Reacts to Rumors Ariana Grande Is Replacing Him on 'The Voice'

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.

Ariana Grande and John Legend Walk Off 'Voice' Set While Blake Shelton Argues With Kelly Clarkson This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Ariana Grande 'Stabbed Me in the Back'

'The Voice': Ariana Grande Fails to Block John Legend for Samara Brown

'The Voice' Season 21 Team Rosters: Watch All of the Blind Auditions!

Related Gallery