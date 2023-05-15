Blake Shelton's final season on The Voice is coming to an end -- will he score one more victory before he says goodbye to the NBC singing competition?

Monday night sees the Top 8 performers take the stage in the season 23 semifinals, and for the first time all season, it's up to viewers to vote live for same-night results!

Coaches Blake, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers. Following the semifinal performances, voting will be open to see which singers make it to next week's finale, with the Top 5 announced at the end of the show.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

Going into the finals, the teams were evenly matched at two singers apiece, but which coach will have the advantage in the finale? Will Blake make it an even 10 wins as he bids farewell to the show after 12 years?

Check out all of the Top 8 performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM BLAKE

NOIVAS

Grace West

TEAM KELLY

Holly Brand

D. Smooth

TEAM CHANCE

Sorelle

Ray Uriel

TEAM NIALL

Ryley Tate Wilson

Gina Miles

The Voice season 23 finale airs Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

