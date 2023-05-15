'The Voice': How to Vote for Sorelle, Grace West, Ryley Tate Wilson, Holly Brand and More
'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire Tear Up in Emotion…
Rihanna's Baby Boy Interrupts Her Workout
Katy Perry Reacts to Viral Memes ‘Taking Over’ When She Couldn’t…
Travis Scott ‘Not Thrilled’ About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chal…
Kenan Thompson on Pete Davidson Returning to Host 'SNL' (Exclusi…
Martha Stewart on the Internet’s Reaction to Her ‘Thirst Trap’ P…
Martha Stewart, 81, Opens Up About Landing ‘Sports Illustrated’ …
Savannah Chrisley Shares Heartbreaking Text From Chloe About Jul…
'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Accused of Being a Toxic Work Environm…
Rumer Willis Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Derek Richard T…
Jeremy Allen White's Estranged Wife Addison Shares Emotional Mes…
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Heather Duffy Reflects on the Late Actr…
Riley Keough Reacts to Continuing Elvis Presley's Legacy in 'Dai…
Savannah Chrisley Slams 'Nasty Rumors' About Mom Julie in Mother…
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence Amid Ongoing Hospitalization
Kaley Cuoco Shares ‘Exciting’ and ‘Insane’ First Moments of Moth…
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Dating! Inside Their 'Cas…
Rebel Wilson Welcomes a Secret Baby Via Surrogate!
Blake Shelton's final season on The Voice is coming to an end -- will he score one more victory before he says goodbye to the NBC singing competition?
Monday night sees the Top 8 performers take the stage in the season 23 semifinals, and for the first time all season, it's up to viewers to vote live for same-night results!
Coaches Blake, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers. Following the semifinal performances, voting will be open to see which singers make it to next week's finale, with the Top 5 announced at the end of the show.
Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
Going into the finals, the teams were evenly matched at two singers apiece, but which coach will have the advantage in the finale? Will Blake make it an even 10 wins as he bids farewell to the show after 12 years?
Check out all of the Top 8 performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
TEAM BLAKE
NOIVAS
Grace West
TEAM KELLY
Holly Brand
D. Smooth
TEAM CHANCE
Sorelle
Ray Uriel
TEAM NIALL
Ryley Tate Wilson
Gina Miles
The Voice season 23 finale airs Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as a Coach for Season 24
Adam Levine Returning to 'The Voice' for Season 23 Finale
'The Voice' Season 23: Watch All the Playoff Performances!