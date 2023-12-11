Reba McEntire thinks Jordan Rainer has what it takes to win The Voice!

Following her Instant Save last week, Jordan was back on the Voice stage during Monday's live season 24 semifinals. And she and Reba channeled a fellow Oklahoman to prove she deserves a spot in the finals!

Jordan rocked out with a performance of Blake Shelton's "Ol' Red" that had the coaches and the crowd hyped up.

"I think Jordan is a star," Reba praised to the cameras during rehearsals. "'Ol' Red' is a good song selection for her, because she's a storyteller."

The performance was a show-stopper, even inspiring host Carson Daly to poke some fun at Blake as he joked, "Finally, I like that song now!"

Reba was effusive about Jordan's performance, saying she did Oklahoma and "all of America" proud. And honorary Okie Gwen Stefani had to agree.

"That was such a trip!" she praised. "I just could never imagine a female doing that song -- that was crazy. I want to say that that was probably my favorite performance that you've done."

ET spoke with the coaches on the red carpet ahead of the season's first live show, and all of them marveled at the range of talent they've seen on the show this year.

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board -- all of our teams are pretty insane," Niall raved. "The voices that I have this year are just like, some of the best singers I've ever heard."

John agreed, saying, "The depth of the talent this season is better than I've ever seen it on this show since I've been here."

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," he continued. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"I have some amazing singers, and I think it's just gonna come down to at this point people start to fall in love with not just the voice, but the person as well," Gwen shared. "It's ridiculous this season. I know we say that every season and it always feels like that, but this one has a particularly tall order."

"I really couldn't tell you [who might win]," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: