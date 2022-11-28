'The Voice': Justin Aaron Gets the Vote From John Legend and Gwen Stefani's Parents
‘The Voice’ Coaches Share Their 'Retirement' Gift Ideas for Blak…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Janelle Fight Over Christine's House (E…
'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating A…
Collin Gosselin Addresses Behavioral Issue Claims and Being Inst…
Collin Gosselin Sends Siblings Emotional Message After Not Speak…
Jon Gosselin Wants a Reunion With Ex-Wife Kate and Family as He …
Savannah Chrisley Gets Emotional Amid Parents Todd and Julie's P…
'Sister Wives': Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Mykelti Give…
'Sister Wives': Christine Cries as She Says Goodbye to Family Ah…
'Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly on 'Hope' for Beth to Be Happy in Se…
Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James Decker for Balancing ‘DWTS…
Joy Behar Recalls Being ‘Glad’ to Be Fired from ‘The View’ in 20…
Madonna Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Six Children in New Photo
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Seeing Each Other (Sourc…
Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Tax Evasion, W…
Todd & Julie Chrisley Sentenced: Legal Expert Breaks Down What I…
Why Fans Think Kaley Cuoco Married Tom Pelphry!
Justin Aaron keeps delivering show-stopping performances on season 22 of The Voice!
The 34-year-old Kansas native took the stage during Monday's Top 10 live show to perform "Just Once" by James Ingram and earned himself the rave reviews of all four coaches -- and some of their parents too!
"My mother made it clear that she's voting for Team Legend... and Justin Aaron," John Legend admitted.
Justin also earned praise from his coach Gwen Stefani, who said her parents are also pulling for him. "They're voting for you all day along, and I think all of America's going to vote for you," she raved during the live show. "You are a master."
When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.
"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Top 10 Revealed: Bodie, Brayden Lape, Justin Aaron & More
'The Voice': Bodie Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments on 'The Voice'