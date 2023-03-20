'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper Geek Out Over Emotional Joni Mitchell Cover
'The Voice' Coaches Impressed by Deaf Singer's Audition
Watch Blac Chyna Have Her Face Filler Removed
Lisa Vanderpump ‘Flabbergasted’ by Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandova…
'1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Welcomes Her Second Child
Blac Chyna Shows Off Filler-Free Look
Amanda Bynes Hospitalized on Psychiatric Hold After Being Found …
Ariana Madix Wants Tom Sandoval 'to Die' in 'Vanderpump Rules' S…
Ariana Madix Breaks Her Silence on Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Af…
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' Star, Dead at 60
Blac Chyna Dissolves Booty Filler and Gets Breasts Reduced
90s Con: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell on What Fans Can Expect…
'The Bachelor': Zach Tells Ariel He Doesn't Want to Have Sex in …
'American Idol' Contestant Gets Revenge After Being 'Kanye'd' in…
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Marry -- See The Pics!
'American Idol': Single Mom Cries as Young Daughter Watches Hear…
Inside Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’: Behind the Scenes, Rehear…
Niall Horan Reacts to 'The Voice' Contestant's Harry Styles-Insp…
Billy Gardell Spills on Season 4 of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ and Hi…
Avril Lavigne and Tyga Confirm Relationship With PDA and a Kiss!
His name might be Chance the Rapper, but don't get it twisted -- he's here for all genres!
On Monday's episode of The Voice, the Blind Auditions continued as JB Somers took the stage with an impressive performance of Joni Mitchell's "A Case of You." Kelly Clarkson, nearly tearing up, turned her chair for JB almost immediately, while Chance -- singing along to the lyrics -- waited until the singer soared through the song's falsetto lines.
"It did take me a little while to turn around," Chance admitted. "Mainly because I'm really particular about hearing people cover Joni Mitchell. I was just waiting to hear your high register."
The pair went back and forth trying to convince JB to join their team -- with some input from Blake Shelton, of course -- but ultimately, Chance had just one thing to say.
"This is the last thing I'm gonna say: Please?" he said, to a uproar of laughter. Ultimately, however, JB ended up joining Team Kelly. Watch his full audition below!
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for The Cowboy's last go-round.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
As for the show's new coaches, Niall and Chance said they were ready to put in the work against the Team Blake dynasty.
"It's been awesome," Chance said of joining the show. "Kelly's very, very sweet, very nice to me. And Blake is... here."
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Impressive 4-Chair Turn Gets Help From Mom
'The Voice': Blake Pranks Kelly and Takes a Lie Detector Test
'The Voice' Season 23 Team Rosters: Watch All the Blind Auditions!
Related Gallery