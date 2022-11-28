Kique was the winner of last week's Instant Save on season 22 of The Voice -- but he had to miss Monday's Top 10 live show!

The pre-taped package showed the 19-year-old Miami native and coach Gwen Stefani rehearsing for his big live show moment, but when it came time for his performance of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name," host Carson Daly told the crowd that, "Unfortunately, Kique could not be with us in person tonight."

"But the good news is, we pre-recorded his performance at another location and you can still vote for him," Carson added.

The green-screened performance still showcased Kique's powerful vocals, and he still got praise from the coaches, with John Legend declaring his love for the singer's rich tone.

"You're so daring every time you do a song.. but you're making them so specific to you, and it's working every single time," he noted. "It's so impressive."

"I am so unbelievably proud to be your coach," Gwen agreed. "You are absolutely flawless, that was a flawless performance... I'm praying for you and voting for you!"

Kique later joined the live show virtually, telling Carson, "I'm not feeling too great, man. Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID. But I'm glad that I can still be a part of this and that America can still vote!"

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

