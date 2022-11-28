'The Voice': Kique Delivers a 'Flawless' Performance Despite Missing Top 10 Live Show
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Over Blake Shelton's 'V…
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Accuses Kody of Using Her for Money
'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating A…
Jon Gosselin Wants a Reunion With Ex-Wife Kate and Family as He …
Collin Gosselin Addresses Behavioral Issue Claims and Being Inst…
Collin Gosselin Sends Siblings Emotional Message After Not Speak…
Savannah Chrisley Gets Emotional Amid Parents Todd and Julie's P…
'Sister Wives': Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Mykelti Give…
'Sister Wives': Christine Cries as She Says Goodbye to Family Ah…
'Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly on 'Hope' for Beth to Be Happy in Se…
Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James Decker for Balancing ‘DWTS…
Joy Behar Recalls Being ‘Glad’ to Be Fired from ‘The View’ in 20…
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are Seeing Each Other (Sourc…
Madonna Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Six Children in New Photo
Todd Chrisley Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Tax Evasion, W…
Todd & Julie Chrisley Sentenced: Legal Expert Breaks Down What I…
Why Fans Think Kaley Cuoco Married Tom Pelphry!
Kique was the winner of last week's Instant Save on season 22 of The Voice -- but he had to miss Monday's Top 10 live show!
The pre-taped package showed the 19-year-old Miami native and coach Gwen Stefani rehearsing for his big live show moment, but when it came time for his performance of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name," host Carson Daly told the crowd that, "Unfortunately, Kique could not be with us in person tonight."
"But the good news is, we pre-recorded his performance at another location and you can still vote for him," Carson added.
The green-screened performance still showcased Kique's powerful vocals, and he still got praise from the coaches, with John Legend declaring his love for the singer's rich tone.
"You're so daring every time you do a song.. but you're making them so specific to you, and it's working every single time," he noted. "It's so impressive."
"I am so unbelievably proud to be your coach," Gwen agreed. "You are absolutely flawless, that was a flawless performance... I'm praying for you and voting for you!"
Kique later joined the live show virtually, telling Carson, "I'm not feeling too great, man. Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID. But I'm glad that I can still be a part of this and that America can still vote!"
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Top 10 Revealed: Bodie, Brayden Lape, Justin Aaron & More
'The Voice': Bodie Brings Gwen Stefani to Tears
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Sweetest Moments on 'The Voice'
Related Gallery