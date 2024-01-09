Lauren Duski is mourning following her mom's death. The Voice runner-up took to Instagram on Monday to announce that her mother, Janis Patricia Duski, died on Jan. 5. She was 59.

The Tuscarora Township Police told TMZ that Janis was found in a car with a "single gunshot wound to the chest." A handgun was found in the car with "one round spent," according to the outlet, who reported that, while Janis' death is still being investigated, it appears that she died by suicide.

Lauren seemed to allude to her mother's cause of death in her tribute, writing, "I wasn't planning on sharing this but these last few days I've been feeling the most violent pull in my heart to remind you to please talk to one another." "If you're struggling, do not be ashamed. Do not be ashamed. Do not be ashamed. Your mental health is nothing to be ashamed of and neither is talking about it," she wrote. "We are all trying to navigate this beautiful, messy life. I've learned that even the strongest humans have a breaking point." "Be patient and gentle with yourself. Minute by minute. Please do not lose hope. Trust in God. There is always another chance…and there will never be another you," Lauren continued. "We have the opportunity to save a generation and beyond. Say 'I love you' every chance you get. Don't wait. You never know the true impact you have on those around you."

In her post, Lauren called her mom her "best friend and hero."

"My mom was the greatest human I've ever known," she wrote. "There was no one who loved harder. She offered her entire being -- heart and soul to everyone she encountered and always held up the mirror to remind you of how wonderful and special you were. She set the bar above the moon."

Lauren added of her mother, "She adored her family and her grandchildren. She was an endless dreamer. Brilliant. An absolute powerhouse. Top of her class AND president in dental school. Served as a captain in the United States Air Force. She pioneered the Wolverine Patriot Project alongside the University of Michigan School of Dentistry and made it her mission to provide oral health care to disabled and homeless Michigan military veterans."

"We called her 'Yoda' for her endless wisdom, energy, wit, and humor," Lauren remembered. "She was selfless in every way. She never quit. Especially with a fishing pole in her hand. She loved to spend time exploring and road tripping across country with just a road map. She saw God in everyone and everything."

Lauren then addressed her mom directly, writing, "Mom, you are infinitely loved. I will miss you every second of every day. I still don't know how the hell I'm supposed to do this without you. I will thank God every day for our 32 years together and see you you every time I look in that mirror."

She concluded her post by writing, "I love you, mom. Forever. May you rest in glorious peace."

Lauren competed on season 12 of The Voice in 2017 on Blake Shelton's team. She was the runner-up to Team Alicia Keys' Chris Blue.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

