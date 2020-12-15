The Voice's season 19 finale was a star-studded affair!

Tuesday's three-hour finale event featured performances from the Top 5 finalists and their coaches, as well as chart-toppers like Jason Derulo, Lauren Daigle, Lewis Capaldi, Nelly and Tyler Hubbard, and more -- and the A-list show was capped off with an amazing performance from Pink and Keith Urban, who took the stage to sing their hit duet, "One Too Many."

"He's a country superstar and a friends of ours. Tonight he joins one of the most powerful voices in the world for a cool remote performance," host Carson Daly said, introducing the performance, which featured Urban in person and Pink projected on a screen behind him, another unique duet setup like the pair's ACM Awards performance back in September.

Monday's live show featured The Voice's Top 5 performers from season 19 taking the stage for a new solo cover song and a performance of a debut single. Gwen Stefani is looking for her first-ever Voice win with 15-year-old crooner Carter Rubin, while John Legend is hoping that music professor John Holiday will impress fans one more time with his incredible range.

Kelly Clarkson is ready to sing backup for her fellow Texas-born diva, DeSz, while Blake Shelton has two impressive singer-songwriters vying to add yet another win to his trophy shelf: Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan.

The Voice crowns its season 19 winner on Tuesday night, starting at 8pm PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.