It's time to crown The Voice season 19 winner!

Monday's live show featured the season's Top 5 performers taking the stage one last time, for a new solo cover song and a performance of a debut single, stunning the coaches once more with their soulful sounds and unique talents. And on Tuesday, the winner will be announced, chosen by fan cotes from all across the country!

Gwen Stefani is looking for her first-ever Voice win with 15-year-old crooner Carter Rubin, while John Legend is hoping that music professor John Holiday will impress fans one more time with his incredible range. Kelly Clarkson is ready to sing backup for her fellow Texas-born diva, DeSz, while Blake Shelton has two impressive singer-songwriters vying to add yet another win to his trophy shelf: Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan.

Check out the finale performances below and tune in Tuesday to see who takes home the crown!

THE TOP 5:

Carter Rubin (Team Gwen)

Cover Song: "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus

Original Single: "Up From Here"

John Holiday (Team Legend)

Cover Song: "Halo" by Beyoncé

Original Single: "Where Do We Go"

DeSz (Team Kelly)

Cover Song: "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac

Original Single: "Holy Ground"

Jim Ranger (Team Blake)

Cover Song: "With a Little Help From My Friends" by Joe Cocker

Original Single: "Last"

Ian Flanigan (Team Blake)

Cover Song: "In Color" by Jamey Johnson

Original Single: "Never Learn"

The Voice season 19 finale continues Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.

‘The Voice’: Why Season 19 Singer Ryan Gallagher Was Kicked Off the Competition This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Jim Ranger Offers Blake Marriage Advice With His New Song

'The Voice' Finale: Carter Rubin Soars on 'The Climb' & 'Up From Here'

'The Voice': DeSz's 'Landslide' Cover and Single 'Holy Ground' Bring Kelly Clarkson to Tears

Related Gallery