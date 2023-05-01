Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are honing their teams on season 23 of The Voice!

The Playoffs kicked off this week, as each coach sought to trim down their team roster after impressive performances -- narrowing their teams from five singer to just two.

From powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners, to talented young stars, this season has a little bit of everything, and the coaches are ready to do battle to make sure the best performers get to make their mark on The Voice stage.

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for Blake's final season.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

Check out the full list of season 23 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!

TEAM BLAKE

Mary Kate Conner - received Playoff Pass during Battle Rounds

Kylee Dayne

Grace West

NOIVAS - stolen during Battle Rounds

Rachel Christine - stolen during Knockout Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Walker Wilson - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Alex Whalen - dropped out during Battle Rounds

Carlos Rising - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Kason Lester - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM KELLY

Holly Brand

D. Smooth - received Playoff Pass during Battle Rounds

ALI

Cait Martin

Neil Salsich - stolen during Knockout Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Marcos Covos - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

JB Somers - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Katie Beth Forakis - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Sheer Element - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Allie Keck - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM NIALL

Ross Clayton

Michael B.

Ryley Tate Wilson - received Playoff Pass during Battle Rounds

Gina Miles

Tasha Jessen - stolen during Knockout Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Jerome Godwin III - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

EJ Michels - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Kate Cosentino - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Talia Smith - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Laura Littleton - eliminated during Battle Rounds

TEAM CHANCE

Sorelle

Jamar Langley

Manasseh Simone - received Playoff Pass during Battle Rounds

Ray Uriel

Kala Banham - stolen during Knockout Rounds

ELIMINATED:

Tiana Goss- eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Magnus - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

NariYella - eliminated during Knockout Rounds

Chloe Abbott - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Alyssa Lazar - eliminated during Battle Rounds

Mariah Kalia - eliminated during Battle Rounds

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

