Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are honing their teams on season 23 of The Voice!
The Playoffs continued this week, as each coach sought to trim down their team roster after impressive performances -- narrowing their teams from five singers to just two.
From powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners, to talented young stars, this season has a little bit of everything, and the coaches are ready to do battle to make sure the best performers get to make their mark on The Voice stage.
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for Blake's final season.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
Check out the full list of season 23 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!
TEAM BLAKE
Grace West
NOIVAS - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Rachel Christine - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Kylee Dayne - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Mary Kate Conner - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Walker Wilson - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Alex Whalen - dropped out during Battle Rounds
Carlos Rising - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Kason Lester - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM KELLY
Holly Brand
D. Smooth - received Playoff Pass during Battle Rounds
ALI
Cait Martin
Neil Salsich - stolen during Knockout Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Marcos Covos - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
JB Somers - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Katie Beth Forakis - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Sheer Element - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Allie Keck - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM NIALL
Ross Clayton
Michael B.
Ryley Tate Wilson - received Playoff Pass during Battle Rounds
Gina Miles
Tasha Jessen - stolen during Knockout Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Jerome Godwin III - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
EJ Michels - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Kate Cosentino - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Talia Smith - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Laura Littleton - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM CHANCE
Sorelle
Ray Uriel
ELIMINATED:
Manasseh Simone - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Kala Banham - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Jamar Langley - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Tiana Goss- eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Magnus - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
NariYella - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Chloe Abbott - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Alyssa Lazar - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Mariah Kalia - eliminated during Battle Rounds
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
