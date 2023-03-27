'The Voice' Season 23 Team Rosters: Watch All the Battle Rounds!
Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are honing their teams on season 23 of The Voice!
The Battle Rounds kicked off this week, as each coach sought to trim down their team roster after impressive duets -- leaving plenty of talent to take them all the way to the finale.
From powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners, to talented young stars, this season has a little bit of everything, and the coaches are ready to do battle to make sure the best performers get to make their mark on The Voice stage.
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for Blake's final season.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
Check out the full list of season 23 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!
TEAM BLAKE
Neil Salsich
Tasha Jessen
Alex Whalen
Carlos Rising
Walker Wilson
EJ Michels
Mary Kate Conner
Kylee Dayne
Kason Lester
Grace West
TEAM KELLY
Holly Brand
D. Smooth
Sheer Element
Allie Keck
ALI
Marcos Covos
JB Somers
Rachel Christine Gebel
Cait Martin
Katie Beth Forakis
TEAM NIALL
Ross Clayton
Michael B.
Kala Banham
Ryley Tate Wilson
Jerome Godwin III
Laura Littleton
Kate Cosentino
Tiana Goss
Gina Miles
Talia Smith
TEAM CHANCE
NOIVAS
Sorelle
Magnus
Jamar Langley
Manasseh Simone
Chloe Abbott
Mariah Kalia
Ray Uriel
Alyssa Lazar
NariYella
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
