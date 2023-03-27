'The Voice' Season 23 Team Rosters: Watch All the Battle Rounds!

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are honing their teams on season 23 of The Voice!

The Battle Rounds kicked off this week, as each coach sought to trim down their team roster after impressive duets -- leaving plenty of talent to take them all the way to the finale.

From powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners, to talented young stars, this season has a little bit of everything, and the coaches are ready to do battle to make sure the best performers get to make their mark on The Voice stage.

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for Blake's final season.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

Check out the full list of season 23 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!

TEAM BLAKE

Neil Salsich

Tasha Jessen

Alex Whalen

Carlos Rising

Walker Wilson

EJ Michels

Mary Kate Conner

Kylee Dayne

Kason Lester

Grace West

TEAM KELLY

Holly Brand

D. Smooth

Sheer Element

Allie Keck

ALI

Marcos Covos

JB Somers

Rachel Christine Gebel

Cait Martin

Katie Beth Forakis

TEAM NIALL

Ross Clayton

Michael B.

Kala Banham

Ryley Tate Wilson

Jerome Godwin III

Laura Littleton

Kate Cosentino

Tiana Goss

Gina Miles

Talia Smith

TEAM CHANCE

NOIVAS

Sorelle

Magnus

Jamar Langley

Manasseh Simone

Chloe Abbott

Mariah Kalia

Ray Uriel

Alyssa Lazar

NariYella

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

