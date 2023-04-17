'The Voice' Season 23 Team Rosters: Watch All the Knockout Rounds!
Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are honing their teams on season 23 of The Voice!
The Knockout Rounds this week, as each coach sought to trim down their team roster after impressive duets -- with the help of Mega Mentor Reba McEntire -- leaving plenty of talent to take them all the way to the finale.
From powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners, to talented young stars, this season has a little bit of everything, and the coaches are ready to do battle to make sure the best performers get to make their mark on The Voice stage.
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for Blake's final season.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
Check out the full list of season 23 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!
TEAM BLAKE
Neil Salsich
Tasha Jessen
Walker Wilson
Mary Kate Conner - received Playoff Pass during Battle Rounds
Kylee Dayne
Grace West
NOIVAS - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Alex Whalen - dropped out during Battle Rounds
Carlos Rising - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Kason Lester - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM KELLY
Holly Brand
D. Smooth - received Playoff Pass during Battle Rounds
ALI
Marcos Covos
Rachel Christine Gebel
Cait Martin
Kala Banham - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
JB Somers - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Katie Beth Forakis - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Sheer Element - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Allie Keck - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM NIALL
Ross Clayton
Michael B.
Ryley Tate Wilson - received Playoff Pass during Battle Rounds
Jerome Godwin III
Kate Cosentino
Gina Miles
EJ Michels - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Talia Smith - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Laura Littleton - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM CHANCE
Sorelle
Magnus
Jamar Langley
Manasseh Simone - received Playoff Pass during Battle Rounds
Ray Uriel
NariYella
Tiana Goss - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Chloe Abbott - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Alyssa Lazar - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Mariah Kalia - eliminated during Battle Rounds
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
