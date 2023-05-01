Sister trio Sorelle has been wowing The Voice coaches all season -- and on Monday's Playoff Rounds, they brought down the house!

The Team Chance group closed out the nights performances with a perfectly-synchronized cover of Christina Aguilera's "Something’s Got a Hold on Me" from Burlesque, complete with sharp harmonies and impressive choreography that had all the coaches telling Chance to choose them to move on to the season 23 semifinals.

"Come on, this is cheating! It's too perfect," Blake Shelton compared of the trio's performance.

"What you're doing is so fresh, it's unlike anyone else," Kelly Clarkson -- who won The Voice season 21 with sibling trio Girl Named Tom -- told the trio.

"The energy off you guys is insane, Niall Horan agreed, telling his fellow rookie coach, "I think you'd be missing a beat if you didn't have them with you in the semifinals."

Ultimately, Chance chose the trio as one of his two artists to move on to the live semifinals on May 15. Tune in then to see if they become just the second-ever trio to make The Voice finals!

"Y'all killed it!" the proud coach told Sorelle. "I'm so proud every time you guys get on stage."

ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for Blake's final season.

"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."

However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.

"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

