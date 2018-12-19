Chevel Shepherd still can't believe she won The Voice.

The 16-year-old country singer sat down with ET Live on Wednesday, following her big win on the singing competition show the night before. Shepherd's win marked coach Kelly Clarkson's second win in a row after Team Kelly's Brynn Cartelli was crown the season 14 winner back in May.

"I'm still on Cloud 9. It just happened last night, it's crazy," Shepherd told ET's Denny Directo and Cassie DiLaura. "It's awesome because just seeing Brynn [on last night's episode] and how Kelly has stuck behind her throughout her whole experience since winning the show. It's really cool knowing that Kelly is there for me as well."

So what's next for Shepherd? The teen plans to go back home to New Mexico, be a normal teenager for a little bit before she starts "working on a country album."

"I'm super excited for that," she gushed. "I want to tour the world and show people why I love country music, and go to the Grand Ole Opry."

Good thing she has friends in high places who will help her along the way, as Clarkson has already given her some tips about navigating the music industry. "Kelly has always told me to be myself and have fun, and show the world who I want to be as an artist. Just love what I am doing because not many people are singing classic country anymore and I want to bring it back," she explained, adding that she hopes to one day collaborate with Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn.

Shepherd has already had the chance to sing a duet with a musical great. During the Voice finale, she sang "Rockin' with the Rhythm of the Rain" with Clarkson. "After we got done performing, she said, 'We should do that at a concert together,'" the young star shared. "Our duet is on the iTunes charts right now, so it's really, really cool."

As for what she plans to splurge on after winning the $100,000 grand prize?

"I really want to buy a car," Shepherd excitingly relayed. "I'm named after a car. My dad, we have a whole bunch of hot rods. I love cars. So I, of course, want to buy a car."

Meanwhile, following getting crowned the season 15 winner on Tuesday, Clarkson shared with reporters the sage advice she gave Shepherd that she wished someone gave her after winning American Idol.

"You want to make sure your style is you, and I understand that more than anyone," Clarkson said. "I had to fight really hard after I won to make sure it was me. So, I'm going to do that for you."

Hear more of what she told the rising star in the video below.

