The Voice's live shows are headed towards the season 21 finale -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!
On Monday, each of the Top 11 singers are taking the stage for a brand new fan-selected performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's lives and ultimately, the season 21 finals. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers.
Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The top artists will be announced on Tuesday's live show and will continue on to next week's shows.
Team Kelly Clarkson still has the season 21 advantage after her team swept the competition last week, with all four singers moving on to the Top 11 -- including the winner of the latest Instant Save, Gymani! Blake Shelton has three singers remaining in the competition, while John Legend and Ariana Grande have two apiece.
Check out all of the Top 11 live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
TEAM BLAKE
Wendy Moten
Lana Scott
Paris Winningham
TEAM KELLY
Girl Named Tom
Jeremy Rosado
Gymani
Hailey Mia
TEAM ARIANA
Holly Forbes
Jim and Sasha Allen
TEAM LEGEND
Jershika Maple
Joshua Vacanti
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
