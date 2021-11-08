'The Voice': Watch the Top 20 Live Performances and Vote for Your Favorite!
‘The Voice’: Kelly Clarkson Cries and Ariana Grande Gets 'Choked…
‘The Voice’: Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran Catch Up About Married…
Blake Shelton Reflects on 10 Years With ’The Voice’ After 500th …
How Anya Taylor-Joy is Preparing for Princess Peach, Ed Sheeran …
William Shatner Gets Emotional Over Traveling to Space, What We …
Emma Thompson Fondly Remembers Alan Rickman During 'Sense & Sens…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Biniyam Breaks Down In Tears as Ariela Leaves E…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Candid Confessions About Th…
'Batwoman': Ryan Finds Out About Her Birth Mom in Season 3 Premi…
Adele Plays First Listen of 'Easy On Me' From New Album
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Her TikTok Mishap (Exclusive)
Kathy Hilton Teases Emotional ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Full of Tears (Exc…
‘Succession’ Season 3: Nicholas Braun Says Greg Makes a Lot of ‘…
Why JAY-Z Wanted to Bring an All-Black Western to the Screen (Ex…
‘Young and the Restless’: Inside Amelia and Richard’s Wedding Ep…
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Laugh at Teenage Throwbacks of Themse…
Here's Your First Look at Lifetime's 'The Fight That Never Ends'…
Malin Akerman Reflects on ‘Heartbreak Kid’ 15 Years Later (Exclu…
Kate Beckinsale on New Crime-Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ and Her Daugh…
The Voice's season 21 live shows are officially here -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!
On Monday, each of the top 20 singers will take the stage for a brand new performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to the Top 13 and ultimately, the season 21 finals. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers.
Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET.) The top artists will be announced on Tuesday's live show and will continue on to next week's shows.
One team will also have an advantage at the start of the live shows, with one extra team member vying for a chance to win it all -- after the results of season 21's Comeback Singer vote are announced on Tuesday.
Check out all of the Top 20 performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
TEAM KELLY
Girl Named Tom
Katie Rae
Gymani
Jeremy Rosado
Hailey Mia
TEAM LEGEND
Shadale
Joshua Vacanti
Jershika Maple
Samuel Harness
David Vogel
TEAM ARIANA
Raquel Trinidad
Jim and Sasha Allen
Bella DeNapoli
Ryleigh Plank
Holly Forbes
TEAM BLAKE
Peedy Chavis
Libianca
Paris Winningham
Lana Scott
Wendy Moten
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Praises Bella DeNapoli's Cover of a Gwen Stefani Hit
'The Voice': Ariana Grande Wears Jennifer Garner's '13 Going on 30' Dress During First Live Show
'The Voice' 500th Episode Flashback: See Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Ahead of the 2011 Premiere