Ariana Grande's love for 13 Going on 30 is well known. The singer embodied Jennifer Garner's iconic rom-com role as Jenna Rink in her "Thank U, Next" video, and on Monday, she recreated another iconic look from the film for her first-ever live show on The Voice!
Ari took the stage alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend for the first live show of season 21, rocking the memorable multi-colored Versace dress and piecey up-do that Garner's character sports during 13 Going on 30's iconic "Thriller" scene.
She also showed off the look on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Thank you so so so so much @donatellaversace @versace and happy first live show!!! @nbcthevoice #teamariana."
ET caught up with the Voice coaches at their preseason press conference, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.
"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."
"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."
As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.
"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
