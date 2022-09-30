'The Walking Dead': Daryl, Maggie and Negan Unite for Attack Plan as Final Episodes Kick Off (Exclusive)
It's the final countdown. The Walking Dead gears up for its last eight episodes ever, and ET exclusively premieres a dramatic first look from Sunday's return.
In the season 11 Part 3 episode, titled "Lockdown," Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) rush to the Commonwealth to stop Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) from going after their families. Meanwhile, Pamela (Laila Robins) deals with protestors demanding justice for Sebastian's (Teo Rapp-Olsson) crimes and Mercer (Michael James Shaw) needs Rosita's (Christian Serratos) help to fight a swarm.
ET's exclusive sneak peek picks up after the events of the Part 2 finale, with Daryl and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) reuniting with Negan to figure out a plan of attack to save their loved ones. With time not on their side, the urgency of their dire circumstances leads them to make the decision to use Negan as potential bait.
"So, what's the play?" Negan says, stepping up to bat. Watch the clip above to see what happens next.
Recently, ET was with Reedus as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he acknowledged that he's missed his Walking Dead castmates as time has gone on and filming on location in Atlanta, Georgia.
"I will miss all the people I worked with the most I think," he said. "I miss Georgia [where The Walking Dead filmed], I really like Georgia. I ride motorcycles to work in the country every day. Like, I love that."
One thing he did take from set as memorabilia? Crossbows. "I have like 10 of those suckers!" he exclaimed.
The final episodes of The Walking Dead premiere Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.
