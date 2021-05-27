The epic hits just keep coming at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The star-studded show kicked off Thursday night, and is bringing out some of the biggest names in music to perform live.

Hosted by Usher -- who is also set to sing during the performance-packed ceremony -- this year's show features some incredible numbers from artists including The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Twenty One Pilots, Megan Thee Stallion and many others.

The night also features a musical tribute to the beloved work of Elton John, ahead of the star being honored with the iHeartRadio Icon Award -- presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X.

ET is taking a look at all the biggest, best and most memorable performances from this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, and we'll updating throughout the night.



The Weeknd and Ariana Grande Kick off the Show

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE WEEKND WTF THAT WAS INSANE #iHeartAwardspic.twitter.com/bkebIGQ7bq — kiki (@battleorlove) May 28, 2021

Thursday's big night began with a stellar opening number from The Weeknd with a black-suited performance of "Save Your Tears." The celebrated singer was soon joined by Ariana Grande -- who looked stunning in a purple gown -- and the pair delivered a fun, sultry duet of the hit tune. The singers were all smiles as they shared the stage for the number and they set the tone for a fun night of live music. The number was also Grande's first live performance since news broke of her recent wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this month.

