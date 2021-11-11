The Weeknd and Rosalía are back together for another collaboration!

The artists dropped the bachata-esque Spanish song, "La Fama," and its accompanying music video on Thursday night. The sizzling visual, which was teased earlier this week, features a cameo from Danny Trejo and shows Rosalía, 28, putting on a show in a sparkly silver dress as The Weeknd, 31, watches from the audience.

The Weeknd also sings in Spanish, which he previously did in Maluma's "Hawái" remix. "La Fama" is part of Rosalía's upcoming album Motomami, set to be released in 2022. Just last week she teased the LP on her social media.

The Weeknd and Rosalía previously collaborated on the "Blinding Lights" Remix, which dropped last year.

The Spanish singer last released an album, El Mal Querer, in 2018. In the years since, she's collaborated with artists like Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Ozuna, Travis Scott, Tokischa and Bad Bunny.

