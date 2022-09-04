Night two of The Weeknd’s sold-out show in Los Angeles did not go as planned. The “Save Your Tears” singer abruptly ended his show -- following the second song.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, left the stage while performing his hit song, “Can’t Feel My Face.” After a few minutes, the 32-year-old came back out and announced that he would not be completing the concert.

“I’m going to make sure you’ll get your money back,” he told the crowd of over 70,000 inside SoFi stadium. “But I’ll do a show, real soon for you guys.”

The "Earned It" singer told the crowd that he wanted to “personally” deliver the message before they heard it on Twitter or Instagram.

.@TheWeeknd just lost his voice in the middle of a sold out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologized and announced everyone would get their money back and left. pic.twitter.com/En7v16RbwV — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 4, 2022

“I apologize,” he said before becoming emotional. “I love you so much.”

Adding, “You know how much this kills me, I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you, so much,” he told the cheering crowd before walking off the stage.

Following the show, the “Starboy” singer took to his social media to share the news once again. “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” he wrote. “Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to the fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

The Weeknd’s canceled show comes on day after the first night of the show was attended by a host of his famous friends. Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson attended the concert – separately – while Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex, Camila Monroe also took in the event.

Lily-Rose Depp and Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson, also attended the show. Before The Weeknd's performance, an exclusive trailer of the singer's HBO show, The Idol, was played on the jumbotron.

When the trailer ended, Lily-Rose came to the stage in a white gown and introduced the singer onto the stage.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner, Tristan Thompson Cross Paths at The Weeknd's Concert

David and Harper Beckham See The Weeknd For Daddy-Daughter Date Night

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp Star in HBO's 'The Idol' Teaser Trailer

The Weeknd Postpones Show After Nationwide Wireless Outage in Canada

Kenny G on His Collab With The Weeknd and Why His Music Has Stayed Relevant for So Long (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery