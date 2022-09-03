Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson came within close proximity of each other when they attended The Weeknd's concert Friday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. But an eyewitness tells ET they never acknowledged each other.

According to the eyewitness, Khloe Kardashian's ex and the father of their two children hit up the concert with an all-male entourage and, upon arrival, they were escorted to the guest platform on the floor near the stage. Tristan, dressed in all-black attire, had a drink in hand and smoked a blunt when the show started.

The eyewitness tells us he hardly paid attention to the show, as he was seen talking to his entourage and texting. Kendall, along with two bodyguards in tow, also joined the platform once the concert started. We're told she was joined by The Weeknd's rumored girlfriend, DJ and entrepreneur Simi Khadra, as well as Simi's twin, Haze, and their brother, Fai.

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex, Camila Morrone, also attended the concert, and she was seen dancing with the Khadra twins and Kendall. The eyewitness said Kendall's group were seen standing at the corner of the platform closest to the stage, while the NBA player and his crew were seen standing in the middle of the platform.

The eyewitness tells ET that, about 20 minutes into the concert, Kendall and the Khadras exited the platform and left the floor. Kendall wore knee-high boots with black sheer tights, black mini skirt, white top and a gold chain belt.

Lily-Rose at @theweeknd’s concert in Los Angeles last night filming a scene for the final episode of ‘The Idol’ season 1! 🤩✨ (1) pic.twitter.com/VL2OvEz7CY — Lily-Rose Depp Updates (@UpdatesLilyRose) September 3, 2022

After the concert ended, Tristan exited the platform towards the back of the venue. Kendall, meanwhile, was heading to the front of the venue. It was at this point when, according to the eyewitness, Kendall and Tristan walked by each other but did not acknowledge each other. That should come as no surprise, considering the paternity scandal that unfolded last winter and how Tristan's character was put on blast by none other than Kylie Jenner.

Meanwhile, Lily-Rose Depp also attended the concert with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Before The Weeknd's performance, an exclusive trailer of the singer's HBO show, The Idol, was played on the jumbotron. When the trailer ended, Lily-Rose came to the stage in a white gown and introduced "the love of my life" on stage.

Johnny Depp's 23-year-old daughter was surrounded by a camera crew and appeared to be filming scenes for The Idol, which is slated to air later this year.

After her onstage appearance, Lily-Rose joined the guest platform wearing a white tank top and loose black pants. She was seen dancing with friends, singing along to the songs and smoking her vape pen.

