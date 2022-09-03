Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson Don’t Acknowledge Each Other When They Cross Paths at The Weeknd’s Concert
Kylie Jenner Questions If Tristan Thompson Is the 'Worst Person …
'Big Brother's Kyle Capener 'Shocked' By Eviction After Racism S…
Britney Spears Responds to Son Jayden Speaking Out About Their S…
Britney Spears' Son Explains Why He Hasn't Seen Her in 6 Months
Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle for Continuing to Rehash Ro…
How the Mothers of Nick Cannon's Kids Feel About Each Other (Sou…
Serena Williams Gets Celeb Support From Zendaya and More at U.S…
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate 20 Years …
'House of the Dragon' Premiere: HBO Max Crashes Due to Synchroni…
Anne Heche Crash: 911 Call Released Following Fatal Car Crash
Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands on Coffee Run Day After Her B…
Royal Family Feels ‘Disappointed’ After Meghan Markle's Intervie…
Ashton Kutcher Launches Training Series With Kim Kardashian, Nat…
Alicia Keys’ 2002 GRAMMYs: Look Back at the Singer’s Historic Ni…
Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After 'Sudden Illness'
'The Family Chantel' Season 4: Pedro Says Chantel's Family Is 'F…
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's All-White, 3-Day Wedding…
Britney Spears' Sons Look All Grown Up in Rare Photos With Dad K…
Kendall Jenner and Tristan Thompson came within close proximity of each other when they attended The Weeknd's concert Friday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. But an eyewitness tells ET they never acknowledged each other.
According to the eyewitness, Khloe Kardashian's ex and the father of their two children hit up the concert with an all-male entourage and, upon arrival, they were escorted to the guest platform on the floor near the stage. Tristan, dressed in all-black attire, had a drink in hand and smoked a blunt when the show started.
The eyewitness tells us he hardly paid attention to the show, as he was seen talking to his entourage and texting. Kendall, along with two bodyguards in tow, also joined the platform once the concert started. We're told she was joined by The Weeknd's rumored girlfriend, DJ and entrepreneur Simi Khadra, as well as Simi's twin, Haze, and their brother, Fai.
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex, Camila Morrone, also attended the concert, and she was seen dancing with the Khadra twins and Kendall. The eyewitness said Kendall's group were seen standing at the corner of the platform closest to the stage, while the NBA player and his crew were seen standing in the middle of the platform.
The eyewitness tells ET that, about 20 minutes into the concert, Kendall and the Khadras exited the platform and left the floor. Kendall wore knee-high boots with black sheer tights, black mini skirt, white top and a gold chain belt.
After the concert ended, Tristan exited the platform towards the back of the venue. Kendall, meanwhile, was heading to the front of the venue. It was at this point when, according to the eyewitness, Kendall and Tristan walked by each other but did not acknowledge each other. That should come as no surprise, considering the paternity scandal that unfolded last winter and how Tristan's character was put on blast by none other than Kylie Jenner.
Meanwhile, Lily-Rose Depp also attended the concert with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. Before The Weeknd's performance, an exclusive trailer of the singer's HBO show, The Idol, was played on the jumbotron. When the trailer ended, Lily-Rose came to the stage in a white gown and introduced "the love of my life" on stage.
Johnny Depp's 23-year-old daughter was surrounded by a camera crew and appeared to be filming scenes for The Idol, which is slated to air later this year.
After her onstage appearance, Lily-Rose joined the guest platform wearing a white tank top and loose black pants. She was seen dancing with friends, singing along to the songs and smoking her vape pen.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tristan Thompson Writes About Getting 'Wiser' After Baby No. 2
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2 Via Surrogate
Tristan Thompson Reunites With Daughter True After Trip to Greece: PIC
Tristan Thompson Roasted at ESPYs by Lil Rel Howery
How Khloe Kardashian Learned of Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal
Kylie Asks If Tristan's the 'Worst Person' After Paternity Scandal