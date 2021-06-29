The Weeknd is set to star in, produce and co-write a new HBO drama series currently titled, The Idol, the singer's rep confirmed. The series will follow a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will also serve as an executive producer on the project along with Reza Fahim and Euphoria creator, Sam Levinson, with all three credited as creators of the show.

Levinson will executive produce through his production company, Little Lamb, alongside with Ashley Levinson and Kevin Turen. Joseph Epstein will also write and executive produce in addition to serving as showrunner on the series. Mary Laws, who has written on Succession and Preacher, will write and co-executive produce, with Aaron L. GIlbert executive producing via Bron Studios. The Weeknd's manager, Wassim “SAL” Slaiby, and La Mar C. Taylor, will also serve as co-executive producers on the show.

While known for his chart-topping tracks like "Blinding Lights" and "Starboy," The Weeknd isn't new to the small screen. In addition to writing and starring in an episode of the hit animated series American Dad last year, he also played himself in the critically-acclaimed film Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler.

