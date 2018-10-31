‘The Witcher’: First Look at Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia

Geralt of Rivia has arrived!

On Wednesday, Henry Cavill revealed the very first images of himself in costume as the main character of Netflix's The Witcher series. In the clip, which appears to be a costume and makeup test for the show, the 35-year-old actor strolls out of the dark clad in dark leather and sporting the long, silver hair of the monster-hunting character. Before the video ends, Cavill downs a vial of something. As fans know, Geralt drinks potions that give him special powers. So, it looks like the leading man is already getting into character.

In the hit video game, Geralt famously sports a massive scar across his right eye. In this screen test, that cut is missing from Cavill's face, but it’s a safe bet that fans will see the scar arrive along the way. In the show, Geralt is a Witcher, or male witch, who travels “the Continent” fighting mythic creatures.



Here’s the official synopsis: “Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

These new exciting images come just a month after the streaming giant announced it had chosen Cavill for the coveted role. According to Deadline, production on the fantasy series is now beginning in Hungary. The series, which will be 8 episodes long, will be released sometime next year.



