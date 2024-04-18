'The Witcher' to End With Season 5 on Netflix

The Witcher has kicked off production on season 4 -- with Liam Hemsworth stepping in for Henry Cavill as the titular hero, Geralt of Rivia.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that not only was season 4 in the works, but The Witcher has also been greenlit for a fifth and final season to wrap up the saga.

The streamer also shared a behind-the-scenes look at a recent table read, with Hemsworth joining the cast. Seasons 4 and 5 are set to be shot back-to-back and will adapt the remaining of Andrzej Sapkowski’s books in the Witcher series: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake.

Season 4's official logline reads, "After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again."

Series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement, "It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. We're thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski's books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn't be our show if we didn't push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends."

The cast also includes Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Laurence Fishburne (Regis) Eamon Farren (Cahir), Anna Shaffer (Triss Merigold), Mimî M Khayisa (Fringilla), Cassie Clare (Philippa), Mahesh Jadu (Vilgefortz), Meng’er Zhang (Milva), Graham McTavish (Dijkstra), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Sharlto Copley (Leo Bonhart), Danny Woodburn (Zoltan), Jeremy Crawford (Yarpen), Bart Edwards (Emhyr), Hugh Skinner (Radovid), James Purefoy (Skellen), Christelle Elwin (Mistle), Fabian McCallum (Kayleigh), Juliette Alexandra (Reef), Ben Radcliffe (Giselher), Connor Crawford (Asse), Aggy K. Adams (Iskra), Linden Porco (Percival Schuttenbach), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Rochelle Rose (Margarita), and Safiyya Ingar (Keira)

ET spoke with some of The Witcher cast last summer, following the news of Cavill's departure, and they opened up about preparing to say a bittersweet farewell.

"It's been an incredible honor to work with Henry, he brings so much every single day," Batey said. "So much commitment, so much grit to the role and working day in and day out with him, and seeing how much he puts into this character, it's really quite inspirational. I'm gonna miss him. I'm gonna miss him a lot."

Chalotra and Allan echoed the actor's sentiments, noting that season 3 was a perfect chapter for fans to see Cavill's final run as Geralt.

"I'm excited for them to see the family come together -- all of us together hasn't happened. I think that'll be nice for them to see," Allan noted, referring to the show's main trio whose tumultuous relationship serves as much of the story's tension.

The Witcher seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.

