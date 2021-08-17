According to Dear White People, the only way forward is by throwing it back. The Netflix series is kicking off its final season with a musical event that features the tried-and-true soundtrack of the Black millennial's life -- classic '90s jams.

Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester, as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, Dear White People's fourth season finds our characters as they look back at the most formative year of their lives. Described as an Afro-futuristic and '90s-inspired musical event, the trailer follows the series' beloved group of undergraduates in their final year as they put together Winchester's Varsity Show, an annual student-produced and satirical musical about the school. It's the first time the predominantly Black residents of Armstrong-Parker House are writing the show, thus the '90s theme. As we see in the promo, the characters will cover many of the greats from the era, including Montell Jordan's hit "This Is How We Do It," Johnny Gill's "Rub You the Right Way," En Vogue's "Free Your Mind" and more.

But even that bit of joy is met with unrest, as the show faces opposition from a group of students called 'Black AF.' "Is this the legacy we want — 'Showtime at Winchester,' minstrelsy?" asks one critic.

As the group deals with their upcoming show and its critics, they also grapple with the inevitable end of the road -- graduation. Spontaneously bursting into song and dance is obviously the only reasonable way to deal with saying goodbye to your collegiate career.

Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson all return for a season 4 that Netflix promises will be a 'can't-miss, farewell experience.'

Creator Justin Simien spoke to ET last June about the impact Dear White People has had on audiences. “Netflix doesn't release numbers but I know that the show is one of the most-watched Black ensembles on TV," he said. "And to then see on top of that this increase -- it's validating on one hand, it's infuriating on the other because, unfortunately, these aren't new things."

Simien hinted that the final chapter of the story will be a summation of everything that the franchise has been about. "You’re going to see us really delving into, of course, more issues of systemic racism. But also how possible is it really to lead a civil rights movement in such a capitalist place? We're going to get into some of those questions," he said.

The final 10 episodes of Dear White People will officially drop Wednesday, Sept. 22.

