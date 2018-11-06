Disney princesses assemble!

Earlier this year, a trailer for the upcoming animated adventure Ralph Breaks the Internet blew fans' minds with a sneak peek at a scene featuring all the Disney princesses together in one room.

On Monday, in a case of life imitating art, nearly all the original Disney princess voice actors came together for a fun, exciting and downright emotional gathering at the world premiere of the Wreck-It Ralph sequel at the El Capitan Theatre, in Hollywood.

Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), Paige O'Hara (Belle from Beauty and the Beast), Linda Larkin (Jasmine from Aladdin), Jodi Benson (The Little Mermaid's Ariel) and Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) joined Kate Higgins (the new voice of Aurora), Jennifer Hale (who has voiced Cinderella since the 2002 straight-to-video sequel of the 1950 Disney classic) and Pamela Ribon (who voices Snow White, and also co-wrote Ralph Breaks the Internet).

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The stars were all smiles standing alongside Sarah Silverman, who stars as Vanellope von Schweetz, one of Disney's newest princesses, in the Wreck-It Ralph franchise.

Silverman decked herself out in a strapless, royal blue Lela Rose gown that radiated a bold, playful, yet regal quality, perfectly befitting the wild and tempestuous Disney character she plays.

"I picked this dress today and I'm wearing army boots underneath," Silverman gleefully told ET at the premiere. "I'm very comfortable."

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

ET also spoke with Moore at the star-studded event, and the actress said she couldn't have been more excited about reprising her iconic fairy tale hero once more and marveled over getting to spend time with her fellow real-life Disney princesses.

"It's like honestly one of the greatest joys of my life having played Rapunzel," Moore gushed.

She also opened up about the exciting scene from Ralph Breaks the Internet that sees all the beloved princesses converge in one room on the big screen for the first time.

"We took the idea of the princesses and who you think they are and allowed them to sort of like reveal their true selves," Moore explained, referring to the slew of self-referential (and seemingly self-deprecating) jokes some of the princesses make in the trailer, which coyly pokes fun at many common Disney tropes.

While Monday's premiere featured many of the beloved voice actors, there were a few notable absences, including Anika Noni Rose (Tiana of The Princess and the Frog) and Kelly Macdonald (Brave's Merida), as well as Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel (Anna and Elsa from Frozen). However, the stars' did reprise their roles for the jam-packed scene in the film.

Check out the video below for a look at the super fun trailer. Ralph Breaks the Internet crashes into theaters Nov. 21.

