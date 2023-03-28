This Clip of Chilli and the Lawrence Brothers Dancing Will Give You Instant '90s Nostalgia
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas has been welcomed into the Lawrence family with a dance party! Chilli and Matthew Lawrence took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a video of them -- alongside Matthew's brothers, Joey and Andy -- dancing away.
Chilli and Matthew captioned the post, "Outside shenanigans wit my fam!! 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻💃🏻." Meanwhile, Joey went with, "Outdoor dance party in 3…2…1…" Chilli and the Lawrence brothers can be seen in the video busting out their best moves to Mathey's 1996 catchy tune, "Ameyatchi."
The dance-off comes just weeks after Matthew spoke with ET and opened up about his relationship with Chilli, calling her a "really, really special human being." Matthew gushed about the TLC singer while discussing how they met and how fate played a major role in their now-blossoming relationship.
"Life is always a surprise," Matthew said when Chilli's name came up. "My life is in a complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it's quite special. She's a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We'd be much better off."
"She's just got, you know, her morals and her values," he continued. "The way she treats her family. She loves my family, so important. We get along. We'll talk on the phone and she's like, 'My mom's calling me.' I'm like, 'Go get it. I know how important that is.' Same thing like my mom calls me. It's not like, 'Why are you talking to your mom?!' It's like, 'Oh, your mom. Go talk to your mom,' you know?"
Matthew also confirmed that he's met her family.
"It's weird, you know, we have similar upbringings. We have similar families," he shared. "There are similarities that you wouldn't necessarily think between us and it really works."
