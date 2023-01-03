Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Divorce

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are making things Instagram official with a little song and dance!

The TLC singer and Brotherly Love actor shared a joint Instagram post over the New Year's weekend that featured a video of them singing and dancing in matching pajamas, to A-ha's "Take on Me." "#onesiegang #wecute," the singer tagged within the video's caption.

"This makes me very happy!! ❤️❤️," Lawrence's former Boy Meets World co-star, Danielle Fishel, wrote in a comment.

Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed to ET that the two have been dating for a few months, and are meeting each other's families.

"Chilli and Matthew are dating and spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where Matthew met Chilli's family," Jordan said. "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together."