Cheryl Burke is throwing shade at one of her exes. But the million dollar question is, who?

The Dancing With the Stars pro posted a video on TikTok looking somber and shaking her head, while Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain" is also playing along. The video was also overlayed with text that read, "When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…"

The caption also included, "The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever… #exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."

Again, the question is, which of her exes is she putting on blast?

As fans are fully aware, Burke and Matthew Lawrence are in the middle of a divorce. She filed the paperwork on Valentine's Day. According to documents obtained by ET, Burke cited irreconcilable differences and listed their date of separation as Jan. 7. While their split -- less than three years after their 2019 nuptials -- may have stunned some fans, according to a source, their divorce was "a long time coming."

"They have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise," the source said at the time, referencing their 2008 split. According to the source, "They have been living separate lives for a couple months now."

Burke's post also comes less than a month after Lawrence was spotted in Hawaii with TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.

While the pictures showed the Boy Meets World actor and singer getting close and hanging out alone on the beach, a rep for Chilli told TMZ that they're not dating and there's nothing romantic going on. The rep added that TLC had a show on the island and Lawrence -- along with some friends -- attended the performance.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cheryl Burke Reveals If She'd Get Married Again and Her Current Crush! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety

Matthew Lawrence Hits Beach With TLC's Chilli Amid Cheryl Burke Split

Cheryl Burke Reveals Drinking Has Been on Her Mind

Cheryl Burke: 'I've Never Really' Had an Orgasm Through Intercourse

Cheryl Burke Addresses Her Divorce From Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke Files for Divorce From Matthew Lawrence