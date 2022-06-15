Cheryl Burke is getting real about her sex life. The Dancing with the Stars pro made a major confession during an episode of her podcast, Burke in the Game. After admitting that she hadn't been totally honest during her interview with sex therapist Miss Jaiya last week, Burke said Tuesday that she wanted to clarify a few things for her fans, calling it her "biggest confession to date."

"I've never really, I guess, had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse," Burke explained. "This doesn't reflect on any partner I've been with. It only reflects on me."

"I think the reason I didn't want to say it [at the time] was because I didn't want to hurt anyone," she added. "But that has nothing to do with the person, it has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability."

The confession was met with a lot of love in the comments, with many women saying they too haven't experienced an orgasm through intercourse, while others related to the sexual abuse she experienced as a child being a barrier to climaxing.

"Same!! I love that you shared that. I think there are lots of women in the same boat but don’t really talk about it," one fan wrote. "Thank you for being so honest with us!"

While another commented, "I totally understand. I think it has to do with me being SM as a 3rd grader."

Burke, who filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew Lawrence, in February, made another confession ahead of her conversation with Miss Jaiya, sharing that she has not had sex since 2021.

Last week's confession also garnered plenty of positive responses for the professional dancer, some of which she shared.

"It feels so good knowing I'm not alone," Burke said. "Some of you guys have gone literally years without it and because ultimately everyone is saying is there just hasn't been the right one yet and I think in society today, we kinda judge the fact that wait, we have to have sex every week just to feel like we're enough and actually, don't agree."

She continued, "I used to have to want that and I think that was because I didn't think I was enough and validated myself through engaging in physical activity like that."

While Burke has never been shy talking about her love life, she's easing back into the dating world, telling ET in May, that she's looking at her past, and what led to her split from Lawrence, to help her take accountability along her journey of self-improvement.

"I think it's important just to take accountability over your own life, because obviously, you can't control anybody. I have learned this the hard way," Burke said. "I don't wish that I did anything differently. We did try. We were in couples therapy... but really, I think, it's important that I move on. I also learn from my experience and just try to be better. I think that has always been my goal."

Despite her divorce, Burke said that she does "totally" see herself tying the knot again one day.

"I miss the computability, just being with another person, with another human being... It is lonely," she said of being single. "... There are moments, for sure, of sadness, and reflection, and just wanting to be able to share your life with somebody. I am definitely not saying I will never get married again."

