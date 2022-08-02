Cheryl Burke Reveals Drinking Has Been on Her Mind 'A Lot More Than Normal'
Cheryl Burke Reveals If She'd Get Married Again and Her Current …
Watch Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Show Off Her Impressive Dance Skills
Keke Palmer Teases 'Nope' and Reacts to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Aff…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Unsealed Court Docs Unveil Potentia…
Demi Lovato Goes Full Punk in 'Substance' Music Video
Angelina Jolie Delivers Tearful Speech With 17-Year-Old Daughter…
Ashley Judd Reveals She Discovered Mom Naomi After Death
Angelina Jolie Reveals 17-Year-Old Daughter Zahara Is Attending …
Ne-Yo On Nearly Getting Divorced, How He Saved His Marriage, And…
Watch Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace's Sweet Reaction to Photo of …
Lindsie Chrisley Addresses Reconciliation With Dad Todd After Ta…
North West Shows Off Impressive Makeup Skills By Transforming Ki…
Johnny Depp's Allegedly Attempted to Submit Amber Heard Nude Pic…
Nick Cannon on Expecting More Kids and His 'Fairy Tale' Memories…
Todd and Julie Chrisley Break Their Silence After Guilty Verdict…
Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Verdict Thrown Into Question After …
Watch Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Dance the Electric Slid…
'RHOBH': Sutton Stracke Responds to Erika Jayne Digs and Lisa Ri…
Cheryl Burke is getting candid about the current stage of her sobriety journey. In the latest video of her Burke in the Game podcast, the 38-year-old opened her latest episode with a confession about how she is feeling.
“Last week I said I wasn’t OK. This week, I’m still pissed but I know that this whole issue that we’re going through right now is going to be a long process,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said.
“And I just can’t let it ruin my life because it is what it is, and right now, it’s out of my control. So right now I'm trying to practice what I preach and I'm trying to just take it day by day, hour by hour,” she added.
Burke, who shared that she officially became sober in 2018, revealed that although she hasn’t felt like drinking, the thought of it has crossed her mind.
“Speaking of, I don’t wanna say that I’ve been feeling like drinking again lately,” she said. “But it’s definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal.”
Burke revealed that she has spoken to her therapist, and realized that it is because she hasn’t been active with her program and hasn’t completed the fourth step that “I seem to be stuck on for like the longest time now," adding that she is going to "slowly get back into it."
Burke revealed that she is aware of the triggers that come with going out with friends and the solution to the issue.
“I just noticed, though, when I was out with my friends the other night, that there’s like a time frame when I should not be out, and I think it’s, like, 10:30,” she shared.
“I know that’s like a senior citizen time, but I noticed that after dinner, that people want to go out afterwards. I think I'm best just to drop people off as the designated driver and go on my merry way. Because I am triggered by people who have more than maybe a couple drinks around me, especially late at night.”
The dancer revealed that her podcast allows her a space to hold herself accountable -- and be open with her friends.
“I’m really trying to call it out, because that is the name of the game and so that I don’t unfortunately or fortunately relapse,” she said. “I don’t want to have to even have that discussion. I think it’s important to hold myself accountable and that’s what I'm doing by talking to you guys.”
Before starting the episode, the host thanked her listeners. “Thank you for listening and this podcast has been very helpful with any crazy emotions that go through my body,” she said.
Burke has been candid about the peaks and valleys of her sobriety. In 2021, she echoed similar sentiments while speaking with A.J. McLean -- sharing that she has "been feeling like drinking again a lot lately."
In 2021, Burke said that being so public about her sobriety journey was "scary," Burke admitted to ET at the time. "Especially being sober."
"Its been interesting for me to actually feel the feelings that are happening," Burke told ET. "It's almost been a whole new experience, in a good way. It's almost like I have a new love and passion for Dancing With the Stars, because seeing everything for how it is, and it's really nice."
RELATED CONTENT:
'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Celebrates His Sobriety
Chrissy Teigen Marks One Year of Sobriety: 'Finally'
'Mighty Ducks' Shaun Weiss Celebrates 2 Years of Sobriety
Cheryl Burke Recalls Abortion at 18, Reacts to Roe v. Wade Overturn
Cheryl Burke: 'I've Never Really' Had an Orgasm Through Intercourse
Related Gallery